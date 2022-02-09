BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

835 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 30 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Pongsakorn Boutique Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include garden, karaoke are designed for escape and relaxation. Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Soi Luang Phaeng 2, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU