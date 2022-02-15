PHUKET TEST & GO

Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7

528 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 0
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 1
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 2
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 3
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 4
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Image 5
+21 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Rayong, Pimpimarn Beach Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Laem Mae Phim Beach, Ko Man, Ao Khai. Pimpimarn Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Pimpimarn Beach Hotel.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Pimpimarn Beach Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Pimpimarn Beach Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

236 Moo 3, T. Klu, A. Kleang, Klaeng, Rayong, Thailand, 21120

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU