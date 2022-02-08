PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Nonnita Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

18 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping district of Phuket, Phuket Nonnita Boutique Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Nonnita Boutique Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, continental breakfast, car park onsite. 8 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, locker, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as solarium, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phuket Nonnita Boutique Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

주소 /지도

33/5 Soi Thepanusorn, Tumbon Vichit, Aumphor Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

