Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
7.7

1362 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) is a sprawling complex of luxurious cottages built in contemporary Lanna style and set amongst rich greenery. The property is an oasis of calm and a mere 10 minutes from the town center and fifteen minutes from Chiang Rai airport. The guest rooms and suites are opulently decorated and equipped with modern facilities, including complimentary wireless internet. The stunning free-form swimming pool and man-made lake are some of the most attractive features on the resort grounds. For a culturally-stimulating night out, hop on the resort’s shuttle bus to the night bazaar. The shuttle service is provided at an additional charge. To continue with your reservation at Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus), please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

주소 /지도

183 Moo 3, Tambol Rimkok, Rim Kok, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

