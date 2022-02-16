Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) is a sprawling complex of luxurious cottages built in contemporary Lanna style and set amongst rich greenery. The property is an oasis of calm and a mere 10 minutes from the town center and fifteen minutes from Chiang Rai airport. The guest rooms and suites are opulently decorated and equipped with modern facilities, including complimentary wireless internet. The stunning free-form swimming pool and man-made lake are some of the most attractive features on the resort grounds. For a culturally-stimulating night out, hop on the resort’s shuttle bus to the night bazaar. The shuttle service is provided at an additional charge. To continue with your reservation at Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus), please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.