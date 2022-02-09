Pha Thai House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pha Thai HouseYou'll be sure to see the absolute most of sights in Chiang Mai when you stay at Pha Thai House, right in the heart of the city center near all the famous landmarks. The true local flavors and culture of Chiang Mai are yours with a stay at Pha Thai House, located just 860 m from the famous Three Kings Monument.The superior services and facilities offered at Pha Thai House will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Chiang Mai can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. The hotel provides front desk services such as luggage storage for guests' convenience. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Pha Thai House. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Pha Thai House offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Pha Thai House, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel.Pha Thai House promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Pha Thai House ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyVenture outside Pha Thai House and explore Chiang Mai during your stay. Spend a day and acquire some cultural knowledge at Lanna Folklife Museum located 650 m away, where you can explore works of arts and cultural pieces. Watch the local team play at Thapae Stadium located 100 m away, where you can also buy authentic team merchandise.Reasons to stay hereTravelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 94% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 90% of competition in the city on room comfort.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.