파빌리온 사무이 빌라 & 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

8.5

827 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 멋진 부티크 리조트는 코사무이의 고급 숙박 시설 목록에 최근 추가된 것 중 하나입니다. 사무이 공항에서 차로 20분 거리에 있는 Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort에서 최고의 만족을 누리실 수 있습니다. 커플, 신혼부부, 예비 신부 및 신랑에게 완벽한 이 리조트는 70개 단위의 스파 룸, 주니어 스위트룸 및 풀 빌라를 제공합니다. 가장 기본적인 객실도 대부분의 다른 호텔에서 제공하는 최고의 객실과 견줄 수 있습니다. 전용 자쿠지에서 수영을 즐기거나 침실과 별도의 거실 공간에 있는 데이베드에 누워 휴식을 취하십시오.

주소 /지도

124/24 Moo 3 Lamai Beach, Koh Samui Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

