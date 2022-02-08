BANGKOK TEST & GO

Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

3736 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Described by many as a ‘hidden gem,’ the luxurious Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) is located just off Sukhumvit Road at the Asoke intersection. This is also the location where the BTS skytrain merges with the MRT subway, putting you in the most convenient location to explore Bangkok. For keen bargain hunters, two stops on the skytrain in either direction from the hotel will take you to the city’s most prestigious shopping malls on Sukhumvit and Siam. After a hard day of shopping, unwind at the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and take in the view of a nearby public park and admire the beautiful Bangkok skyline. When you're ready to book a room at Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

주소 /지도

16 Ratchadapisek Rd, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

