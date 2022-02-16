PHUKET TEST & GO

Paradee Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
9.1

789 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Paradee Resort - Image 0
Paradee Resort - Image 1
Paradee Resort - Image 2
Paradee Resort - Image 3
Paradee Resort - Image 4
Paradee Resort - Image 5
+27 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Your holiday villa at Paradee Resort (SHA Plus+) will be architectural perfection made with tropical style - completely individual, supremely comfortable, and romantically inspiring. The thick thatched roof and dense wall construction of each villa houses a glorious mini–apartment with separate living area, cathedral ceiling bedroom, a separate dressing and vanity area with toilet, and an enclosed shower open to the skies. Step out onto your private patio and relax in your private swimming pool and spa. A butler service is available and ready to answer your every whim. Only 40 luxuriously appointed villas are available, all with a magnificent view of either lush tropical gardens or white sandy beaches washed by the Gulf of Thailand. The villas each extend over an incredible 100sqm and are stylishly furnished in natural materials including teak wood, rattan, and the rich hues of Thai silk. A Jacuzzi is a feature of most of the villas, adding to the pleasures guests can relish in.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Paradee Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Paradee Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

76 moo 4 Tumbol Phe, Amphur Muang, Rayong, Ao Kiew, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU