파 목쿠 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

카타 비치에 위치한 Pamookkoo는 카타 비치에서 200m 거리에 있으며, 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 바를 갖춘이 4 성급 호텔은 에어컨과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 객실을 보유하고 있으며, 각 객실에는 전용 욕실이 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 룸 서비스, 환전 서비스를 제공합니다.
호텔의 모든 객실은 평면 TV를 갖추고 있습니다.
Pamookkoo는 뷔페 또는 미국식 조식을 제공합니다.
숙소는 어린이 놀이터를 제공합니다. Pamookkoo에서 탁구를 즐기실 수 있습니다.
호텔 인근의 인기 명소로는 디노 파크 미니 골프, 서프 하우스 푸켓, 커피 클럽 카타 비치 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Pamookkoo에서 32km 떨어진 푸켓 국제 공항이며, 숙소는 유료 공항 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다.