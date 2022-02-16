Pai Sukhothai Resort - Sukhothai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2011, the Pai Sukhothai Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Sukhothai for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Pai Sukhothai Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as indoor pool, massage. Pai Sukhothai Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Sukhothai.