PATTAYA TEST & GO

OZO North Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

308 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
OZO North Pattaya - Image 0
OZO North Pattaya - Image 1
OZO North Pattaya - Image 2
OZO North Pattaya - Image 3
OZO North Pattaya - Image 4
OZO North Pattaya - Image 5
+34 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, OZO North Pattaya is one of the best addresses in town for play and work.

All 406 guestrooms offer high-quality DreamMaster beds with pillow-top mattresses and private balconies scoping spectacular views of the glistening sea or bustling city. Guests can freshen up under the rain shower; take advantage of the workspace, stay connected with complimentary Wifi, keep up with their favourite content with IPTV and direct streaming, and sleep in a total black-out zone.

Head to EAT restaurant for an energizing breakfast buffet and a-la-carte all-day dining. Stop by the Pool Bar for a selection of ice-cold drinks, pizza and snacks. Keep trim at the fully-equipped fitness centre or dive into not one but three freshwater swimming pools perfect for kids to have a blast and adults to relax.

Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
OZO North Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 OZO North Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

240/43 Moo 5, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Thailand, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU