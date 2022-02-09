BANGKOK TEST & GO

OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.1

17 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

