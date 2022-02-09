PHUKET TEST & GO

OYO 241 라타나 호텔 삭디뎃 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

635 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉OYO 241 라타나 호텔 삭디뎃 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 OYO 241 라타나 호텔 삭디뎃 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

OYO 241 Ratana Hotel Sakdidet is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

과거 시대의 Sino 포르투갈 건축 양식으로 둘러싸인 이 호텔은 마을의 조용한 지역에 위치해 있습니다. 호텔에는 옥상 정원, 무료 무선 인터넷, 슈퍼마켓, 손님용 택시 서비스 등이 있습니다. 섬에는 관광부터 수많은 수상 스포츠, 레스토랑, 야간 명소에 이르기까지 다양한 즐길 거리가 있습니다. 객실은 밝은 인테리어와 다채로운 쿠션으로 디자인되어 있으며 푸켓의 고요한 안식처를 제공합니다. OYO 241 Ratana Hotel Sakdidet에서 숙박을 선택하시면 태국에서 가장 인기 있는 섬의 중심적인 위치를 즐기실 수 있습니다.

주소 /지도

24/41 Sakdidet Road Vichit Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

