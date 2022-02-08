BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Heritage Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

538 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 0
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 1
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 2
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 3
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 4
Oriental Heritage Residence - Image 5
+38 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Oriental Heritage Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Oriental Heritage Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Oriental Heritage Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Oriental Heritage Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Oriental Heritage Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Oriental Heritage Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1180 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
평가
12884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU