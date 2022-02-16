PHUKET TEST & GO

Oliver Hotel Danok - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
6.9

295 리뷰로 평가
February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Oliver Hotel DanokOliver Hotel Danok offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Hat Yai even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including luggage storage can assist with your needs. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Oliver Hotel Danok guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Oliver Hotel Danok even come with extra design features such as a separate living room. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Oliver Hotel Danok. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 93% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 82% of other accommodations in Hat Yai.

주소 /지도

5 Moo 7, Tanrattanakorn 2 Road, Ban Dannok, Tam-bon Samnakkharm, Sadao, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90320

