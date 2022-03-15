CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

513 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 0
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 1
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 2
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 3
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 4
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 5
+35 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, air conditioning, telephone, television, hair dryer to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

7*77 Moo 2, Huay Kaew Road Soi Sreesud,Chang Phueak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU