BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

3037 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 5
+46 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel is the only 4-star hotel located in the heart of IMPACT, Thailand’s largest exhibition and conference facilities. Providing convenience and comfort, the hotel is 6 km from Don Mueang Domestic Airport and 20 km from downtown Bangkok via the expressway. With modern architecture and state of the art facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Facilities include 380 ultra-modern rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 Premier executive floors, a remarkably well-appointed Business Centre, a Fitness Center, a swimming pool, and a spa.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

94 Popular Road, Banmai Sub District, Pakkred, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
평가
506 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
평가
2646 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
평가
730 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
평가
487 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU