CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nornnuea at Inthanon - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

30 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 0
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 1
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 2
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 3
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 4
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 5
+2 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , Nornnuea at Inthanon guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chom Thong for business or pleasure. The property is just 58 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Nornnuea at Inthanon is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find locker, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chom Thong, make Nornnuea at Inthanon your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Nornnuea at Inthanon 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Nornnuea at Inthanon
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

156/1 Moo.2 Chiang Mai - Hot Rd., Ban Luang, Chom Thong, Thailand, 50160

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU