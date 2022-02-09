Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Tarntong Boutique Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Situated only 2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tarntong Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tarntong Boutique Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.