Nirundorn Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Nirundorn Resort, located in Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Nirundorn Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including massage, garden, water sports (motorized), water sports (non-motorized), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nirundorn Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.
247/7 Cha-am Beach, Ruamchit Road, Petchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120