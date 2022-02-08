CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-placed in the restaurants, shopping, nightlife area of Chiang Mai city, Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 3 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Artist Beauty Day Spa, Chiang Mai Biking, and Mon Nom Sod.

The facilities and services provided by Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, and Wi-Fi in public areas.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Benefits include a complimentary daily top up minibar, complimentary daily buffet breakfast at Refresh Restaurant, and complimentary Wi-Fi in all areas. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

2/1 Nimmanheamin - Sukkasem Road., Suthep, Mueng, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

