New Travel Lodge - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+)Take everything available in Chanthaburi with a comfort stay at New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+).New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+). Some rooms at New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides bathrobes in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Never let a day go wasted when you're at New Travel Lodge (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. Get a photograph of yourself in front of Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 1.6 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Chanthaburi. An afternoon of browsing the works at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 5.7 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 93% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 85% of other accommodations in Chanthaburi.