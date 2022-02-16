PHUKET TEST & GO

New Cathay Hotel - Yala Sandbox Hotel

Yala
7.3

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

New Cathay HotelTake advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at New Cathay Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the New Cathay Hotel.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You can always stay fresh and clean with towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doOnce there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at New Cathay Hotel. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 92% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 96% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 96% of competition in the city on room comfort.

주소 /지도

18 Jantarothai Road, Tambol Betong, Yala, Betong, Betong, Thailand, 95110

