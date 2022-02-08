BANGKOK TEST & GO

Narai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

6155 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Narai Hotel - Image 0
Narai Hotel - Image 1
Narai Hotel - Image 2
Narai Hotel - Image 3
Narai Hotel - Image 4
Narai Hotel - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Narai Hotel is located in the business, shopping, and entertainment districts of Silom. The hotel is connected to the BTS skytrain and within close proximity to the expressway, making it easy for guests to get out into the city for dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Business travelers will find the central location, business center, meeting rooms, and internet access highly convenient. Each of the 472 spacious, air-conditioned rooms is equipped with modern amenities and a range of facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for the guests. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Narai Hotel is the place to be.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Narai Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Narai Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

222 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
평가
12884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU