Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 나카라 롱비치 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 나카라 롱비치 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Nakara Longbeach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

개조 및 브랜드 변경을 마친 Nakara Longbeach Resort는 이 조용한 Lanta 해변에서 편안함을 제공합니다. 크라비 해안에서 떨어져 있어 대중 페리를 통해 쉽게 이동할 수 있으며 부두에서 리조트까지 단 4km 떨어져 있습니다. 리조트는 방갈로 전용 숙박 시설을 갖추고 있으며, 각 객실은 주변 환경과 가장 잘 어울리는 천연 재료를 사용하여 건축되었습니다. 섬 호핑, 스쿠버 다이빙, 수영, 카약, 트레킹으로 하루를 보내십시오. 구내 레스토랑에서 정통 태국 음식을 맛보고 집에 돌아온 친구들에게 깊은 인상을 남기기 위해 쿠킹 클래스를 수강할 수 있습니다. Nakara Longbeach Resort에 머물면서 편안함을 포기하지 않고 자연으로 돌아가십시오.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 나카라 롱비치 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 나카라 롱비치 리조트 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.