KRABI TEST & GO

나카만다 리조트 & 스파 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8

1620 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nakamanda Resort & Spa - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

크라비에 위치한 이 럭셔리 리조트는 멋진 풍경, 울창한 정글, 아름다운 해변으로 둘러싸여 있습니다. Nakamanda Resort & Spa는 최고의 숙박 시설을 위해 자연으로 돌아갑니다. 이 지역에서는 다이빙, 카약, 낚시 여행, 보트 타기, 암벽 등반, 하이킹 등의 활동을 즐기실 수 있습니다. Naga Spa는 전체 마사지 메뉴를 포함하여 긴장을 풀고 만족스러운 느낌을 줄 수 있는 다양한 트리트먼트를 제공합니다. 미식 아침 식사는 일품 요리로 제공되며 하이 티를 마시거나 칵테일 바에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 구내 레스토랑은 지역 최고의 퓨전 음식을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 쉽게 예약할 수 있습니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하십시오.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
나카만다 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 나카만다 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

126 Moo 3, Nongtalay, Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

