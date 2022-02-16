PHUKET TEST & GO

Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.4

1687 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Rai, look no further than Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus). Only half a kilometer from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations, only a three-minute walk to Walking Street, Suan Tung Park, the Pulae restuarant, the Hill Tribe Museum, 7-11. The Night Plaza, Day Market, bus station, and Clock Tower are all within a 10 minutes’ walk. In addition, the hotel is close to Wat Pra Sigh and Wat Pra Kaew and is also located within a five-minute walk to King Mengrai. Top features of the hotel include meeting facilities, tours, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, and a car park. The 70 rooms spread over three floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home as well as modern comforts such as internet access, complimentary bottled water, a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, and a desk. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Rai.

주소 /지도

661 Uttarakit Road T.Weing A. Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

