My Room by Sermsub (SHA Extra Plus) - Sa kaeo Sandbox Hotel

Sa kaeo
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

My Room by Sermsub (SHA Extra Plus)Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk service is provided at the hotel including safety deposit boxes.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery morning you can wake up to a delicious free breakfast at My Room by Sermsub (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 81% of accommodations in the city.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 81% of the city's options.

주소 /지도

168 Moo2, Thanavithee Road, Ban Mai Nongsai, Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo 27120, Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, Thailand, 27120

