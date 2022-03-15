CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

174 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, restaurants district of Chiang Mai, My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

425/1 Witchayanon Rd., Changmoi, Muang district, Chiangmai, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

