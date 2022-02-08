몬트리 푸켓 호텔, SHA 플러스 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓 타운에 위치한 Montree Phuket Hotel은 올드 푸켓 타운(Old Phuket Town)에서 500m 이내의 거리에 있으며, 레스토랑, 바, 공용 라운지 등 다양한 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 모든 객실은 평면 위성 TV와 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙소는 24시간 프런트 데스크와 룸서비스를 제공합니다. 호텔의 객실은 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다. Montree Phuket Hotel의 객실은 에어컨과 옷장을 갖추고 있습니다. 투숙객은 일품 조식을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 몬트리 푸켓 호텔은 테라스를 제공합니다. 호텔 인근의 인기 명소로는 타이 후아 박물관, 친프라차 하우스, 로빈슨 오션 푸켓 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Montree Phuket Hotel에서 27km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.

