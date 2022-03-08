SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Montalay Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8

968 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 0
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 1
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 2
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 3
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 4
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Tao, you'll feel right at home at Montalay Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Ao Tanot Bay, Calypso Diving Koh Tao, Laem Thian. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Montalay Beach Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Montalay Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Montalay Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Montalay Beach Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

P.O. Box 8, Tanote Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

코랄 뷰 리조트
7.9
평가
301 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 타오 비치 호텔
8.9
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨쉘 리조트
7.2
평가
637 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
탈라사 호텔
8.4
평가
375 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코타오 리조트
7.5
평가
1060 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
평가
483 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
9.2
평가
333 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU