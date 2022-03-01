Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Only 10 minutes from the airport, Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel has long been a trusted name for quality accommodation. Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel is located a short distance from the walled city. Taxis and tuk-tuks are plentiful around the hotel, and trips to the city’s many attractions from the hotel will set you back no more than a few US dollars. The Miracle Cabaret Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai National Museum are within an easy walking distance and open for exploration. A recently opened, Western-styled supermarket is located just down the road from the hotel and offers inexpensive snacks, beverages, and freshly-cooked food. To continue with your reservation at Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

183 Changpuak Road SRI POOM MAUNG DISTRICT, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

