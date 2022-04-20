BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

5887 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is ideally situated in Siam; one of the city's most popular locales. The city center is merely 0.0 Km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Tokyu Department store, Bangkok Tailors House, Bangkok Art & Culture Centre. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is home to 189 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

Rama 1 Wangmai, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

