Memo Suite Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in South Pattaya, Memo Suite Pattaya is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. With its location just 0.0 km from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thai Tattoo Studio, Lilly Souvenirs, Wat Chai Mongkon, Pattaya give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Memo Suite Pattaya ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Memo Suite Pattaya.