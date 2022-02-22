TRAT TEST & GO

Marina Sands Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5

125 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Marina Sands Resort - Image 0
Marina Sands Resort - Image 1
Marina Sands Resort - Image 2
Marina Sands Resort - Image 3
Marina Sands Resort - Image 4
Marina Sands Resort - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Marina Sands Resort is located in the Klong Son area of Koh Chang. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Marina Sands Resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Chang. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, dart board, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Marina Sands Resort.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Marina Sands Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Marina Sands Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

106/124 Moo 3 Klongson, Koh Chang, Trat, Klong Son, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU