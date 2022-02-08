Manhattan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

7.4

7303 리뷰로 평가
With one of the highest return guest rates in Bangkok, the Manhattan Hotel is a favorite of budget and location-minded travelers alike. It is situated right in the middle of all the action in Bangkok on Sukhumvit soi 15, just a two-minute walk to the main road and Asoke BTS station. From the hotel’s doorstep, guests can browse the night market, check out the stylish clothes boutiques at Robinson’s department store, enjoy the food stalls with local delicacies, and travel to nearby temples. Stay in the hotel for on-site tailoring, beauty treatments, Thai massage, private karaoke singing, swimming, dining on Korean, Japanese, or American food, and working out in the gym. The hotel is also near to the expressway and only 45 minutes from the international airport. For your reservation at Manhattan Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

13 Soi Sukhumvit 15 (Ruam Chai), Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

