PHUKET TEST & GO

Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.6

250 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+14 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Chang, look no further than Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are K.B. Restaurant, P.N.N. Beauty Home Spa, Kai Bae Beach. At Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Daily housekeeping, car park, family room, BBQ facilities, car hire are just a few of the facilities that set Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 43 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the canoe, snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

10/17 Moo 4, Koh Chang ,Trat, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU