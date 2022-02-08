Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.