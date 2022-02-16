Lertnimitra Hotel - Chaiyaphum Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Lertnimitra HotelThe range of services provided by Lertnimitra Hotel ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. Parking is always available, provided by the hotel for their driving guests.The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Lertnimitra Hotel are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have daily newspaper, television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea.Lertnimitra Hotel also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.Lertnimitra Hotel promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 85% of accommodations in the city.Past guests rate facilities here higher than 85% of the city's accommodation.This hotel scores higher than 85% of accommodations in the city for its location.

