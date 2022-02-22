BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

2251 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 0
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 1
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 2
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 3
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 4
Le Tada Parkview Hotel - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Le Tada Parkview Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Le Tada Parkview Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 53 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Le Tada Parkview Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Le Tada Parkview Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Le Tada Parkview Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

440/58 Ratchawithi 3, Rangnam, Bangkok, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU