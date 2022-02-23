BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le Siam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

2076 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Le Siam Hotel - Image 0
Le Siam Hotel - Image 1
Le Siam Hotel - Image 2
Le Siam Hotel - Image 3
Le Siam Hotel - Image 4
Le Siam Hotel - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Le Siam Hotel enjoys a central location in Bangkok’s premier entertainment district. This European-style boutique hotel offers great service and accommodation for the savvy traveler. Located on Silom Road, guests are offered more than one way to dance the night away or experience traditional Thai food. A 5-minute walk from the Sala Daeng skytrain station puts the city that much closer, allowing guests a quick and convenient way to get around. All guestrooms are well-furnished and soundproof, blocking out any unwanted sound and ensuring a peaceful night’s sleep. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Le Siam Hotel is the place to be.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Le Siam Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Le Siam Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

3 Convent Road, Silom, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
평가
56 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU