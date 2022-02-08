PHUKET TEST & GO

르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

506 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 0
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 1
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 2
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 3
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 4
Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort - Image 5
+51 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 유명한 체인의 다른 모든 호텔과 마찬가지로 르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트는 최고의 객실 및 호텔 편의 시설과 함께 비할 데 없는 럭셔리를 제공합니다. 위치는 Patong Beach 및 Phuket FantaSea와 같은 여러 관광 명소와 가깝습니다. 호텔의 한적한 해변은 더 붐비는 해변과 해변 상인들의 끊임없는 방해를 피하기에 완벽하며 전체 호텔은 40에이커에 걸쳐 펼쳐져 있습니다. 현장 편의 시설로는 10개의 레스토랑과 바, 2개의 대규모 수영장, 스파, 어린이를 위한 디스커버리 센터, 개인 요트 'Born Free'가 있습니다. 푸켓을 둘러보기 전에 Pakarang에서 풍성한 조식 뷔페로 하루를 시작해 보십시오. 고급스럽고 광대한 호텔인 Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort는 온 가족이 즐길 수 있는 활동을 제공합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

퍼시픽 클럽 리조트
8.6
평가
397 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반 유리 리조트 & 스파
8.1
평가
339 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 크레스트 리조트 앤 풀 빌라
8.2
평가
1536 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 웨스턴 푸켓 오션 리조트
8.3
평가
541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피셔맨스 하버 어반 리조트
8
평가
536 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 마리나 리조트-아트-카론 비치
8.4
평가
3074 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
온 호텔 푸켓
7.3
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 베이 힐 리조트
8.1
평가
410 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU