르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

이 유명한 체인의 다른 모든 호텔과 마찬가지로 르 메르디앙 푸켓 비치 리조트는 최고의 객실 및 호텔 편의 시설과 함께 비할 데 없는 럭셔리를 제공합니다. 위치는 Patong Beach 및 Phuket FantaSea와 같은 여러 관광 명소와 가깝습니다. 호텔의 한적한 해변은 더 붐비는 해변과 해변 상인들의 끊임없는 방해를 피하기에 완벽하며 전체 호텔은 40에이커에 걸쳐 펼쳐져 있습니다. 현장 편의 시설로는 10개의 레스토랑과 바, 2개의 대규모 수영장, 스파, 어린이를 위한 디스커버리 센터, 개인 요트 'Born Free'가 있습니다. 푸켓을 둘러보기 전에 Pakarang에서 풍성한 조식 뷔페로 하루를 시작해 보십시오. 고급스럽고 광대한 호텔인 Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort는 온 가족이 즐길 수 있는 활동을 제공합니다.

