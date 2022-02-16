PHUKET TEST & GO

Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
9

2153 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 0
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 1
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 2
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 3
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 4
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 5
+41 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is located in the City Center area of Chiang Rai. Only 3.5 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Huai Pla Kung Temple, King Mengrai Monument, Wat Phrathat Chom Sak are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, dressing room, mirror, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa to make your stay truly unforgettable. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus +
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

221 / 2 Moo 20 Kwaewai Road, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU