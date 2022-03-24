CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Le Charcoa Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

354 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at Le Charcoa Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 19 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as additional toilet, mirror, slippers, towels, internet access – wireless which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden. Le Charcoa Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

주소 /지도

24/1 Soi 3 Inthavaroros Road T. Sriphum A. Muang Chiangmai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

