PHUKET TEST & GO

Lazy Sandals - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.7

822 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Lazy Sandals - Image 0
Lazy Sandals - Image 1
Lazy Sandals - Image 2
Lazy Sandals - Image 3
Lazy Sandals - Image 4
Lazy Sandals - Image 5
+3 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sai Kaew Beach, Samed Green Inn is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Samet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Koh Samed Buddha, Sai Kaew Beach, Wat Ko Samet. Samed Green Inn offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides daily housekeeping, fireplace, express check-in/check-out, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, television, satellite/cable TV. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Samed Green Inn is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Samet.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Lazy Sandals 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Lazy Sandals
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

33/4 Moo 4, Tambon Phe, Amphur, Muang, Rayong, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU