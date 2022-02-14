KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Summer House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6

132 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Lanta Summer House provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Kaw Kwang Beach, Hidden Depths Diving Center, Go Dive Center Lanta are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, babysitting. Lanta Summer House is home to 40 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Lanta Summer House is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Lanta.

주소 /지도

208 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

