Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

On a quiet and secluded island, this budget hotel is the perfect base for a relaxing holiday or adventurous underwater explorations. The simple bungalows are spread throughout the hotel's gardens and face either the beach or the pool. Take a boat to Phi Phi Island or the other nearby islands for scuba diving and snorkeling. The colors will absolutely astound you. Elephant trekking or motorbike trips to the mountains make for a good afternoon trip. Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS) has a good restaurant, and the pool is worth a few or more hours. At night, don’t miss the beautiful sunset on Klong Dao Beach. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Lanta Island Resort (SHA EXTRA PLUS).