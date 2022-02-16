PHUKET TEST & GO

Lake Inn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.5

105 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lake Inn Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Songkhla. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Songkhla hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Lake Inn Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Songkhla.

주소 /지도

301-303 Nakornnok Road, Ampur Muang, Songkhla, Mueang Songkhla, Songkhla, Thailand, 90000

