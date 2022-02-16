PHUKET TEST & GO

La Villa Boutique Hotel - Sa kaeo Sandbox Hotel

Sa kaeo
8.2

398 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Aranyaprathet, La Villa Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Sa Kaeo. Situated only 1.0 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At La Villa Boutique Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, laundromat, kitchen to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 27 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at La Villa Boutique Hotel.

La Villa Boutique Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 La Villa Boutique Hotel
주소 /지도

11/1 BanKhok Rd., Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, Thailand, 27120

