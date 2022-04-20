BANGKOK TEST & GO

L'hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
6.1

17 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
빠른 응답
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

이 호텔은 직접 지불 파트너 입니다.

호텔 환불 정책

Any cancellations received less than 3 days before arrival will be subjected to a cancellation fee, in the amount of 1st night charge.

Any booking amendments made within 3 days of arrival results in a cancellation fee and will not be eligible for reimbursement. Please be advised that unused nights will not be refunded and full period charges will apply, unless specifically directed by hotel manager.

We display all the hotel specific Cancellation Policies applicable to the period of a booking. When a cancellation is made, we will manually apply the appropriate policy, based on period, proximity to arrival date and hotel charge.

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the hotel reserves the right to charge a fee equal as same as No Show Policy.

All refunds are subject to processing fees.

== Early check-out policy ==

For guest(s) check out earlier from original booking, Resort reserves the right to charge for actual total nights stay reserved without valid reasons.

== No-show policy ==

In the event of no-show, the resort reserves the right to charge a fee equal 100% for the entire value of the bookings.

이 호텔은 즉각적인 예약 확인서와 빠른 태국 패스 승인을 제공합니다.

객실

다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.

최대 1 Adult
Standard Double Room 25
฿4,499 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
지금 객실 예약
즉시 확인서
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
지금 객실 예약
즉시 확인서
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
최대 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
지금 객실 예약
즉시 확인서
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 미혼 커플
  • 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Bedroom 35
฿4,499 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
지금 객실 예약
즉시 확인서
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

 
